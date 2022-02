LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Florida truck driver has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges in a crash last year on Interstate 80 that killed an La Vista man and his 7-year-old son.

Yorkwind Crawford, 51, of North Miami Beech, Florida, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Lancaster County courtroom and faces up to two years in jail when he’s sentenced in April, t he Lincoln Journal Star reported.