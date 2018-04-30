Floridians running for Congress make it official this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida's election season is about to kick into high gear.

Candidates wanting to run for U.S. Congress must turn in their official paperwork this week in order to qualify for the ballot. The qualifying period starts at noon on Monday and ends at noon on Friday.

The biggest race this fall will be the matchup between Republican Gov. Rick Scott and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson. Scott, who is leaving the governor's office due to term limits, announced earlier this month he was running against Nelson.

Candidates running for judge, state attorney and public defender must also turn in their qualifying information this week.

Candidates running for the Florida Legislature or for statewide offices such as governor must turn in their official paperwork in June.