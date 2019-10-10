Flu clinics vaccinate 800 Fairfield residents

Nurses provided flu shots Tuesday and Wednesdy at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. Nurses provided flu shots Tuesday and Wednesdy at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Media Connecticut Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Flu clinics vaccinate 800 Fairfield residents 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — This flu season, residents are taking advantage of local vaccination programs to stay healthy.

As part of its 2019 campaign for flu protection, the Fairfield Health Department hosted vaccine clinics Tuesday and Wednesday at the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities.

According to the Department’s Public Health Nurse Mary Ellen Dragicevich, the clinics provided almost 800 flu shots over the two days.

Dragicevich said Wednesday’s school closure due to Yom Kippur helped bring in a large population of school-aged children, allowing the clinics to serve residents of various ages.

“It’s a real mixture,” Dragicevich said of the adults and children that visited.

Seniors, however, came out in smaller numbers to this week’s clinics due to the absence of high-dose vaccines, caused by a manufacturing delay. Dragicevich said they will host another clinic in November once they receive these vaccines, geared towards people over the age of 65.

Visitors had the option to pay with cash, priced at $30 for a flu shot and $65 for a pneumonia shot. The clinics sought to be accessible for all residents by accepting most major insurances, including Medicare Part B, Connecticare, Aetna, CIGNA, Anthem and United.

The Health Department has launched a campaign encouraging Fairfielders to be “Kung Flu Fighters” this year. In addition to getting their flu shots, the Department is reminding residents to stay home when sick, cover their coughs and wash their hands.

rscharf@hearstmediact.com