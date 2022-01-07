Flush Georgia revenue could bring pay raises and tax cuts

ATLANTA (AP) — Pay raises for teachers, higher funding for K-12 schools and universities and a tax cut are all possibilities as lawmakers survey what's likely to be a prosperous state revenue picture.
State revenues through November were running more than $1 billion ahead of the $27.3 billion that lawmakers designated for spending in the current budget year running through June 30. Georgia plans to spend $49.9 billion overall in the budget year that began July 1, once federal and other funds are included.