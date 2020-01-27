Fond du Lac Band to require permits to access its land

CLOQUET, Minn. (AP) — The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa will now require permits for most people to access its lands in northeastern Minnesota.

The band said Monday the policy is a way to “better manage and conserve” resources on about 41,000 acres (16,592 hectares) of land on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

“Over the years, we have seen an enormous amount of stress placed on these fragile ecosystems,” Thomas Howes, the band’s natural resources program manager, said in a statement. “Issues such as illegal garbage dumping, ATV traffic and overall growth in population have the potential to take their toll on wildlife and vegetation.”

Permits will cost $25 for 30-day access and $100 per year. Access was previously allowed without a permit, the Star Tribune reported.

Band members, their spouses and descendants and reservation allotment owners will be granted permits at no charge. Those holding reservation hunting licenses do not need a permit to access the land.

The new policy does not change hunting, fishing or trapping rules on the reservation. The permits do not allow camping or timber harvest.

The band will begin posting no-trespassing signs on the affected lands over the next several months.