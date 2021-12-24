For 100 years, this tree has helped Fairfield celebrate Christmas
1 of6
Highlights from the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony held at Town Hall Green in Fairfield in 2010. The tree was donated to Fairfield in 1921 by Annie Burr Jennings, according to a 1975 article from the Fairfield Citizen-News.
Hearst Connecticut Media file photo Show More Show Less
2 of6
Fairfield held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the Town Hall Green in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 2, 2016. The festivities began at 5:55 pm with the Fairfield Woods, Roger Ludlowe and Tomlinson Middle School Chamber Choirs singing songs of the season. The Fairfield Warde Choral Group performed at 6:20 and The Downtown Theatre Company rounded out the performances at 6:45. People in attendance enjoyed some hot chocolate and free glow necklaces compliments of the Town Youth Council. After the performances, First Selectman, Mike Tetreau did the countdown to light the tree at 7:00 pm.
Christian Abraham / Christian Abraham Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Fairfield held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the Town Hall Green in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 2, 2016. The festivities began at 5:55 pm with the Fairfield Woods, Roger Ludlowe and Tomlinson Middle School Chamber Choirs singing songs of the season. The Fairfield Warde Choral Group performed at 6:20 and The Downtown Theatre Company rounded out the performances at 6:45. People in attendance enjoyed some hot chocolate and free glow necklaces compliments of the Town Youth Council. After the performances, First Selectman, Mike Tetreau did the countdown to light the tree at 7:00 pm.
Christian Abraham / Christian Abraham Show More Show Less
5 of6
Fairfield held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree on the Town Hall Green in Fairfield, Conn. on Friday Dec. 2, 2016. The festivities began at 5:55 pm with the Fairfield Woods, Roger Ludlowe and Tomlinson Middle School Chamber Choirs singing songs of the season. The Fairfield Warde Choral Group performed at 6:20 and The Downtown Theatre Company rounded out the performances at 6:45. People in attendance enjoyed some hot chocolate and free glow necklaces compliments of the Town Youth Council. After the performances, First Selectman, Mike Tetreau did the countdown to light the tree at 7:00 pm.
Christian Abraham / Christian Abraham Show More Show Less
6 of6
FAIRFIELD — One of the town’s most treasured traditions had its own celebration earlier this month, with the 100th anniversary of the Christmas tree on the town green.
The Christmas tree currently standing on the town green, which is the focal point of the town’s annual holiday celebration, was donated to Fairfield in 1921 by Annie Burr Jennings, according to a 1975 article from the Fairfield Citizen-News.
I have been with Hearst Connecticut Media since 2020. When not working, I can usually be found playing video games or Dungeons & Dragons, reading, hiking or hanging with friends.