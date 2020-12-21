For UK exporters, post-Brexit border chaos arrives early JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2020 Updated: Dec. 21, 2020 10:10 a.m.
1 of5 A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday, including trucks carrying freight through the tunnel under the English Channel or from the port of Dover on England's south coast. Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — For some British truckers, retailers and traders, a feared New Year's nightmare arrived early.
“French borders closed,“ signs on roads approaching the English Channel port of Dover flashed Monday, steering truck drivers away as traffic backed up. British supermarkets warned that supplies of fresh produce could run short within days.