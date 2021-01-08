For nurses, California's virus outbreak has a personal toll DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 8, 2021 Updated: Jan. 8, 2021 2:08 a.m.
1 of35 A person wears a mask as he checks his mobile phone outside the temporary closed "HVY Industry," an inclusive training gym, under a mural reading " We Got this LA," in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A surge following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers. California health authorities reported Thursday 583 new deaths and a record two-day total of 1,042. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
2 of35 A person wears a mask as he checks his mobile phone outside the temporary closed "HVY Industry" personal training gym under a mural reading " We Got this LA," in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A surge following Halloween and Thanksgiving produced record hospitalizations and now the most seriously ill of those patients are dying in unprecedented numbers. California health authorities reported Thursday 583 new deaths and a record two-day total of 1,042. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
3 of35 A sign posted outside the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reads: "Wash your hands, Take care of each other," as maintenance workers dig a trench in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday 583 new deaths and a record two-day total of 1,042. The state has deployed 88 refrigerated trailers, up from 60 a few weeks ago, for use as makeshift morgues, mostly in hard-hit Southern California. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
4 of35 A medical worker walks past a refrigerated trailer parked outside the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday 583 new deaths and a record two-day total of 1,042. The state has deployed 88 refrigerated trailers, up from 60 a few weeks ago, for use as makeshift morgues, mostly in hard-hit Southern California. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
5 of35 A woman wears a mask as she takes two small dogs in a stroller for a walk in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 virus deaths, with many people infected during the surge after Halloween and Thanksgiving. The California Hospital Association says the state is moving too slowly to find ways to handle so many cases. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
6 of35 A caution sign is placed on the floor of a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
7 of35 Christie Aiello, left and Denise Gomez prepare the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for medical workers at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of35 Registered nurse Anita Grohmann puts on her PPE next to a balloon delivered to a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The virus is surging in virtually every state. California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of35 Medical workers wait in the holding area after getting the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of35 Registered nurse Kyanna Barboza tends to her COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The virus is surging in virtually every state. California is particularly hard hit, with skyrocketing deaths and infections threatening to force hospitals to ration care. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
11 of35 Syringes containing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine sit in a tray in a vaccination room at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
12 of35 Dr. Michael Forino, right, gets the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
13 of35 Thank you letters are posted on the wall in the lobby area of St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
14 of35 An EMT disinfects a gurney after transporting a patient at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
15 of35 Registered nurse Kyanna Barboza adjusts the ventilator on her COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
16 of35 Registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson, right, tends to her patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
17 of35 Registered nurse Keran Li looks at a monitor while checking on her patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
18 of35 Registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson talks to her patient with a curtain drawn between them to give the patient privacy in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
19 of35 A motorists gets tested inside his Porsche sports car at Good Life Medical Services COVID-19 drive thru site in Los Angeles Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Damian Dovarganes/AP Show More Show Less
20 of35 Registered nurse Merri Lynn Anderson puts on her PPE to check on her patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
21 of35 A COVID-19 patient, placed on a ventilator, rests at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
22 of35 A COVID-19 patient eats his breakfast at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
23 of35 A COVID-19 patient lies in his bed as registered nurse Keran Li, foreground, works on her computer at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
24 of35 Registered nurse Anita Grohmann carries a balloon delivered to a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
25 of35 Physical therapist Daniel Lumbera helps a COVID-19 patient sit up on his bed at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice, as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
26 of35 Registered nurse Kobie Walsh, left, checks on a COVID-19 patient at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice, as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
27 of35 Registered nurses Kyanna Barboza, right, tends to a COVID-19 patient as Kobie Walsh puts on her PPE at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
28 of35 Registered nurse Anita Grohmann puts on her PPE in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. The state's hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don't have to make that choice. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
29 of35 Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
30 of35 A technician distributes a test kit at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
31 of35 People take a COVID-19 test on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
32 of35 Masked pedestrians walk past a COVID-19 testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
33 of35 People take a COVID-19 test on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
34 of35 People line up at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
35 of35 People walk past a covered tent at a COVID-19 walk-up testing site on the Martin Luther King Jr. Medical Campus Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — For Caroline Brandenburger, the coronavirus outbreak that has overwhelmed California hospitals comes with a very personal toll.
“Just today we had two deaths on this unit. And that’s pretty much the norm,” said Brandenburger, who works on the COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, south of Los Angeles. “I usually see one to two every shift. Super sad.”