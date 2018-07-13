Forecasters: Slow-moving storms may result in flash floods

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Forecasters warn that slow-moving storms will cause the potential for flash flooding across western and central New Mexico during afternoons and evenings through this weekend.

The National Weather Service says the danger is highest downstream of wildfire burn scars such as along U.S. 64 between Ute Park and Cimarron and in urban locations such as the Albuquerque and Santa Fe areas.

According to forecasters, the most common period for heavy rainfall will likely occur between 1-8 p.m. and expected thunderstorms' slow movement will be capable of producing rainfall rates of up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) per hour.