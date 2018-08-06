Forecasters warn of excessive heat in parts of Western US

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Weather forecasters are warning of excessive heat this week in parts of Nevada, Arizona and California.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Monday through Wednesday. It covers southern Nevada, the northwestern corner of Arizona and areas around Death Valley, California.

Forecasters say temperatures could reach 114 in the Las Vegas and the Colorado River valleys. Temperatures in Death Valley could hit 125 degrees.

They say people should limit outdoor activity and stay hydrated to avoid heat exhaustion and heat stroke.