Forest Service: Firefighter died in California wildfire
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A firefighter died battling a wildfire in the San Bernardino National Forest in California, the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.
The death occurred Thursday as crews battled the El Dorado Fire, the agency said in a news release.
The name of the firefighter was being withheld until family members are notified.
