Forest Service plans to reopen Red River Gorge, other areas

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Red River Gorge and other recreational areas in the Daniel Boone National Forest are set to reopen next month, the U.S. Forest Service said.

Plans call for most trails, picnic areas and shooting ranges to open June 3 and campgrounds to open June 11, according to a statement from the agency, news outlets reported.

Officials continually monitor the situation with the coronavirus and are reopening using a “site-by-site approach, including assessment of facility cleanliness, maintenance status, and health and safety of recreation areas,” according to the statement.

Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen said they are “approaching re-opening with safety in mind.”

“Closing any site for any reason is not one we take lightly, but protecting our visitors and employees remains our highest priority,” he said in the release. “We are looking forward to seeing our recreation sites being enjoyed by the people from the communities we serve.”

Dates could change depending on circumstances and visitors should check the Daniel Boone National Forest’s website before traveling to any destination.