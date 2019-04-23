https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Forest-Service-proposes-fee-hikes-in-western-13787297.php
Forest Service proposes fee hikes in western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service is asking for public input on a proposal to increase fees for some recreation activities in western North Carolina.
The agency announced the proposal for four areas on the Pisgah and Nantahala National Forests on Monday in a news release. Officials say the fees will help upgrade the sites after prices have remained largely the same for a decade.
Fees at Swan Cabin will increase to $50, while daily and annual passes will also increase at the Brown Mountain and Wayehutta Off-Highway Vehicle trails. The fees will also increase at the Tsali Mountain Bike and Equestrian Trail Complex.
The public comment period runs from Monday until the end of May.
