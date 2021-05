LITTLE EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — A forest fire that has consumed roughly 900 acres in southern New Jersey continued to burn Monday, though no injuries have been reported.

The fire was spotted around 4 p.m. Sunday in the Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Agency officials said the blaze is burning inside a large area in Burlington and Ocean counties that has limited accessibility.