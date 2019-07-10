Forest pest is chomping its way into north, central Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials say an invasive beetle discovered a year ago in Vermont is chomping its way through trees in northern and central parts of the state.

The Burlington Free Press reports that arborists in Burlington and other cities have considered treating prize trees to kill the emerald ash borer.

Foresters, meanwhile, simply want to slow the spread of the pest.

The emerald ash borer was first found in Michigan in 2002 and has spread to dozens of states and four Canadian provinces.

Tony D'Amato, forestry program director at the University of Vermont, said the insects normally spread 1 to 2 miles a year, but he said they're spreading much faster by hitching rides on firewood containing the insect's eggs and larvae.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com