CREOLA, Ala. (AP) — A former south Alabama police officer faces charges after authorities say he assaulted a man being held in jail, tying a rope around his neck and hitting and kicking him.

A grand jury on Friday indicted Gary Davis, who was a Creola police officer, according to WKRG-TV. Mobile Assistant District Attorney Keith Blackwood told the television station that the alleged assault happened at the Creola jail on April 21.