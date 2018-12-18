Former Boston Police Commissioner Francis Roache dies at 82

BOSTON (AP) — Francis "Mickey" Roache, the former Boston Police Commissioner credited with promoting community policing in the department and rooting out corruption, has died. He was 82.

The Boston Globe reports Roache died Monday due to an unspecified illness.

Roache served in the Marines before joining the Boston Police Department. He helped create a unit in the 1970s that investigated civil rights violations which later became known as the Civil Rights Unit. In 1985, Roache was appointed police commissioner.

Roache resigned in 1993 and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Boston. He later served as city councilor and Suffolk County register of deeds before retiring in 2016.

Former Boston Mayor Raymond Flynn said in a statement that Roache was "an honest cop who treated everybody with dignity and respect."

___

