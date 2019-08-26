Former Kansas Gov. Colyer not running for US Senate seat

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer is not running for the U.S. Senate next year.

The ex-Republican governor made the announcement Monday. He said he is doing "interesting things" in the private sector and medicine.

Colyer is a reconstructive plastic surgeon and a recently named fellow for fall 2019 at the Institute of Politics and Public Service at his alma mater of Georgetown University.

He served as governor in 2018 after being elevated from lieutenant governor when then-GOP Gov. Sam Brownback resigned to take an ambassador's post. Colyer narrowly lost last year's Republican gubernatorial primary to then-Secretary of State Kris Kobach.

Kobach lost the general election but is now part of an already crowded field for the U.S. Senate race. Four-term GOP Sen. Pat Roberts is not seeking re-election in 2020.