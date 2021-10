LONDON, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky constable that was convicted of violating people’s rights by illegally searching or detaining them and taking money or other property without going through the legal process has been sentenced to 11 years and eight months in prison.

Michael “Wally” Wallace, 47, was sentenced Monday by U.S. District Judge Robert E. Wier and will have to serve 85 percent of the sentence under federal rules, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.