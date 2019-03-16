Former Louisiana US Rep now US assistant commerce secretary

A former Louisiana congressman is now head of the Economic Development Administration in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

A news release says Dr. John Fleming was sworn in Friday as the Commerce Department's assistant secretary for economic development.

The physician, businessman and former Webster Parish coroner served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, ending in January 2017.

Since March 2017, the Republican from Minden had been a deputy assistant secretary in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services overseeing technology modernization.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Fleming's diverse experience as an entrepreneur, veteran, physician and Congressman make him an excellent choice to lead the Economic Development Administration.