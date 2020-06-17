Former Maine House speaker John Richardson dies

BRUNSWICK, Maine (AP) — John Richardson, a former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and one of the most influential people in Maine politics in recent decades, has died. He was 62.

Richardson, a Democrat who was also a lawyer and political commentator, died Tuesday of a heart attack at his home in Brunswick, said Eddie DuGay, a former state legislator who served with him. His death brought an outpouring of sympathy from Maine's political class, who remembered him as a longtime fighter for the state's working class.

Gov. Janet Mills, also a Democrat, called Richardson “a tireless advocate for Maine's working men and women” who “fought to build a brighter future for families and small businesses across our state.”

Richardson was a regular guest on WCSH-TV segment “Political Brew,” on which he offered his insights about state politics. He also ran for governor in 2010 but dropped out of the race before the primary.

Richardson also served as chief of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development under former Democratic Gov. John Baldacci. His legal practice specialized in cases concerning wrongful termination of employees.

Richardson is survived by his wife, Dr. Stephanie Grohs, and three adult children, the Portland Press Herald reported. Details about arrangements were not yet available on Wednesday.