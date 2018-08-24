Former Minot city attorney wants appeals court to reconsider

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — A former Minot city attorney is asking an appeals court to reconsider its rejection of her claim that she was fired in 2014 in retaliation for a whistleblower complaint over sexual harassment.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals earlier this summer upheld a federal judge's dismissal of Colleen Auer's complaint for lack of evidence.

The Minot Daily News reports Auer maintains in part that the decision is inconsistent with an appeals court ruling in 2000 on a similar claim.

Auer was employed by the city from March 31, 2014, until her firing on May 2, 2015. She alleged she was fired for reporting sex-based harassment. The appeals court earlier concluded that her allegations were "unreasonable."

