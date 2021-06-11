Former Missouri CPA sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A one-time certified public accountant in south-central Missouri has been sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for conducting a Ponzi scheme that swindled millions of dollars from dozens of victims.

Douglas Richardson, 47, of Lebanon, was sentenced Thursday in Springfield’s federal court to 188 months and ordered to pay more than $8.8 million in restitution to his victims across the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri said in a news release.