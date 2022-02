RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina jury found has found a former sheriff's deputy guilty of falsifying training and qualification requirements for a former sheriff and his former chief deputy.

Chad Coffey was facing a total of 24 felony charges. He was found guilty of 12 counts of obstructing justice Thursday and acquitted on 12 counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.