Former Republican US Rep. Reichert not running for governor

SEATTLE (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert says he's not running for governor of Washington state.

His announcement Tuesday comes just days after the state party officials said he was considering a 2020 run against Democratic incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee, KCPQ-TV reports. Inslee recently dropped his presidential bid and announced he was running for a third term.

In a written statement, Reichert said that while he was honored to have been asked to consider a run, after "much thoughtful prayer and discussion with family and friends" he decided against it. He says he will continue working at Tacoma-based Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs.

A few Republicans have already announced plans to run for governor, including state Sen. Phil Fortunato, Anton Sakharov, and Loren Culp, the police chief of Republic, in eastern Washington.

A Republican has not occupied the governor's office in more than three decades.

___

