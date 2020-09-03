Former Sacred Heart employee pleads guilty to taking bribes

Sacred Heart University's new West Campus, the former GE headquarters, in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Sacred Heart University's new West Campus, the former GE headquarters, in Fairfield, Conn. on Wednesday, September 12, 2018. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Former Sacred Heart employee pleads guilty to taking bribes 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A former Sacred Heart facilities management director has pleaded guilty to accepting almost $1 million in bribes to direct contracts to specific companies.

Floyd Young, a 50-year-old Shelton resident, pleaded guilty before a federal judge in Massachusetts to one count of conspiracy and three counts of bribery in connection with receiving $919,066 in bribes in exchange for directing contracts to favored contractors, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

“Young steered contracts for construction, repair, maintenance and other work for the collegiate institutions to favored contractors who paid him bribes, typically in the amount of 15 percent of the contract,” the release said. “The contractors inflated the amount of the invoices submitted to the collegiate institutions in order to be repaid the cost of the bribe payment made to Young.”

A federal investigation found that Young conducted the scheme during his time at Sacred Heart as well as while vice president for campus services at American International College in Massachusetts and as the director of facilities management at Cornell Tech, Cornell University in New York, the Associated Press reports.

The DOJ release said contractors paid Young bribes on a periodic basis as they received contracts for work done at the institutions. On occasion, it said, Young and the contractors arranged for no-work invoices to be submitted to the collegiate institutions and then split the payment.

“Pursuant to the plea agreement, Young has agreed to pay restitution of $919,066 — the amount he received in bribes,” the release said.

Young was arrested in March 2019. The maximum penalty he could face is five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000 or twice the gross gain or loss.