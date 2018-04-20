Former Warde QB Bisack looking to make his mark at UConn

STORRS — Walking off Tetreau-Davis Field after throwing three touchdown passes in his final game as Fairfield Warde’s starting quarterback on Thanksgiving Day four years ago, Brandon Bisack had no idea when he would throw his next pass in an organized game.

The college recruiters weren’t flocking to Fairfield to scout the strong-armed 6-foot-4 Bisack. He could take a postgraduate year as a prep school or head to UConn as a preferred walk-on.

There might have been a few raised eyebrows when Bisack decided to try to earn a scholarship at UConn and work his way into the quarterback rotation.

“I was really good at blocking out what everybody except my inner (circle) was saying.” Bisack said after Tuesday morning’s spring practice. “There are definitely doubters, probably thought I should go lower level. I wanted to come to this level and I wanted to prove myself.”

In UConn’s recent spring practice-ending Blue-White game on April 14 at Rentschler Field, Bisack completed 13-of-22 for 142 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Upon arriving at UConn, his goals were simple but challenging. First, he wanted to receive a scholarship and then get a chance to play quarterback.

The scholarship came a couple years back on an unforgettable day.

“It was sprung on me,” Bisack said. “They never told me that if you come here you are going to get one after this year. I have to work hard and if I work hard enough I will get it and if I don’t, I won’t.

“It was great, they (his parents) cried instantly. It was a great moment for my family and for myself. From my town it is big, we haven’t really had many Division I athletes coming out of my school especially in football. It is a big deal, when I go home, when I see my old coaches. They are rooting for me and everybody is pulling for me.”

When Bisack was a true freshman, four quarterbacks were ahead of him in the pecking order. Three years later he found himself earning first-team work during spring practice and in the 2017 spring game, he was 19 for 29 for 222 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown pass to Tyraiq Beals.

“There is a speed change from the first to the second teams,” Bisack said. There is a little more savvy on the first team and it really helps. You can understand when they are disguising something or exactly what they are doing on certain keys.”

David Pindell, who passed for a career-high 273 yards in the 2017 finale against Cincinnati, has received all the work with the first-team offense during spring drills. Bisack, a redshirt junior, and redshirt freshmen Jordan McAfee and Marvin Washington are all getting a chance to show what they can do. This summer, freshman Steve Krajewski will arrive in Storrs.

UConn coach Randy Edsall said he doesn’t plan on declaring a clear No. 2 quarterback during spring drills.

For Bisack, getting the chance to show what he can do is all that he ever asked for.

“The main goal is to play and the best player will play,” Bisack said. “I am going to keep working my hardest in film, in the weight room, in the classroom and, hopefully, get my opportunity.

“Although David is the starter right now, I am an upperclassman and I can bring leadership qualities and I can help, whatever I need to do to help us win, I will do it.”