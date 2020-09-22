Former Xerox worker gets life in prison for murder, robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A former Xerox employee was sentenced to life in prison for a robbery of a credit union in Webster in 2003 where he killed a man and injured another person.

Richard Leon Wilbern, 60, was convicted of murder and the robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union in a five-week trial in November. He was sentenced to life in prison at the U.S. District Court in Rochester on Tuesday, the Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Wilbern was accused of shooting and killing Raymond Batzel, 51, who refused to lie down on the floor with other customers and employees. He made off with more than $10,000 cash.

Wilbern evaded a manhunt and for years, was not the primary suspect in the case, the newspaper reported.

He was eventually caught in 2016 when he came to the FBI with a complaint that he was being illegally evicted. Agents matched a DNA sample from Wilbern licking an envelope with a sample left at the credit union, though defense attorneys argued against relying on the match as proof of his guilt, the newspaper reported.