Former legislator sues over location of special session

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A former state representative has sued leaders of the Alaska House and Senate, claiming they violated state law by meeting in Juneau, the state capital, instead of Wasilla.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports Al Vezey (VEE-zee) sued Wednesday.

He claims that House Speaker Bryce Edgmon and Senate President Cathy Giessel (GEE-sel) should have called the legislature into session at Wasilla, the location designated by Gov. Mike Dunleavy for a special session.

Edgmon, and independent, and Giessel, a Republican, say it's the legislature's call to decide where it will convene. They gaveled in a special session Monday in Juneau.

Vezey's lawsuit aims to confirm the Juneau session as invalid. It seeks to compel lawmakers to convene in Wasilla and to declare invalid any laws passed during the Juneau session.

