Former mayor of Maryland resort town passes away at 89

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland resort town for more than a decade has died at 89.

News outlets report Roland E. "Fish" Powell died Wednesday after serving as Ocean City's mayor between 1985-1996. Powell was a town councilman and president of the Worcester County Board of Commissioners. He was also a member of the Ocean City Volunteer fire company for 65 years, with 27 of those years being active.

Gov. Larry Hogan says he was saddened to hear of Powell's passing and that Ocean City was transformed into a world-class destination under his leadership.

In honor of Powell's service to the community, Ocean City's convention center was named after him. His funeral services will be held at the convention center Sept. 5, when he would have turned 90.