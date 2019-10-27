Former retreat now addiction center in southern Indiana

HENRYVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A former corporate retreat in southern Indiana has reopened as a drug addiction treatment center.

The Wooded Glen Recovery Center started taking patients during September. Community leaders joined executives of treatment provider Summit BHC for an opening ceremony this past week.

The News and Tribune reports the center is amid 600 wooded acres near Henryville, about 20 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. The grounds include three miles of trails and two lakes stocked for fishing.

Center CEO Steve Mitchell says rooms feel like those at a hotel. The goal is to create a peaceful environment. The Tennessee-based company says the center is its 18th facility nationwide.

Federal reports show Indiana had a record 1,840 overdose deaths in 2017, up 37% from two years earlier.

