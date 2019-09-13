Former state lawmaker running for Georgia high court

ATLANTA (AP) — A third candidate has announced a bid for a seat on the Georgia Supreme Court.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports former Republican state lawmaker Beth Beskin is running for the upcoming vacancy. A nonpartisan election in May 2020 will decide who will take over for retiring Justice Robert Benham , the first African American to serve on the state's high court.

Beskin served two terms in the Georgia House of Representatives. She sought re-election last year but lost to state Rep. Betsy Holland. Beskin was appointed in 2011 to serve as a liaison with Atlanta Public Schools and held the role until the school district regained accreditation.

Former Democratic congressman John Barrow and state appellate judge Sara Doyle are also running for the Supreme Court seat.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com