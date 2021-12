BOSTON (AP) — A former teacher in the Boston public schools who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a former student starting when she was 12 years old has been sentenced to four years in prison.

David Lockwood, 54, of Arlington, was a teacher at the James P. Timilty Middle School in the city's Roxbury neighborhood at the time of the assaults, which started in 1996 and continued until 2000, according to a statement Monday from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.