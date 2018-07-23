Fort Peck Tribal Council disallows medical marijuana

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Fort Peck Tribal Council says tribal members are not allowed to possess marijuana on the reservation, even if they have a state-issued medical marijuana card.

The Billings Gazette reports the council discussed the issue on Thursday and decided they did not want to risk losing federal funds. Marijuana use is illegal under federal law.

Roosevelt County Sheriff's Lt. Patrick O'Connor was trying to clear up enforcement questions for a medical marijuana dispensary owner in Wolf Point.

In the county, a deputy can enforce state law in the county or tribal law on the reservation. The council's decision means if officers encounter a tribal member and a non-tribal member, both in possession of marijuana and both with medical marijuana cards, he would have to cite the tribal member for possession.

