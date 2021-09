WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The foundation named for the woman killed while out for a run near her mother's Massachusetts home in 2016 is teaming up with the local sheriff's department for a women's self-defense workshop.

The workshop presented by the Vanessa T. Marcotte Foundation and the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to take place on Wednesday in the Blue Lounge on the first floor of the Student Center at Worcester State University, The Telegram & Gazette reported.