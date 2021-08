GARDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say at least four people have died following a crash on Missouri 7 in Cass County.

KMBC-TV reports the preliminary investigation indicates a tractor-trailer headed south lost control and went off the road the Garden City bridge about 11:15 a.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer crossed the grassy median that divides the highway, entered the northbound lanes and struck an SUV head-on.