Skip to main content
News

Four people wounded by stray New Year's gunfire in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police received 736 reports of gunshots across the city as people celebrated the New Year and at least four people were wounded by stray bullets.

The number of shootings reported between 5 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday increased this year over previous years, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Last year, police received 542 such reports between 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve and 2 a.m. New Year’s Day. In 2019, there were 544 calls for shots fired during the same period.

Police said a 15-year-old girl was struck in the arm shortly after 6 p.m. Friday near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. She was with a 39-year-old man who said he felt pain in his back after he heard gunshots while he was driving east on Natural Bridge.

A 41-year-old man went to a hospital around 9 p.m. Friday after hearing shots as he drove in the 8800 block of North Broadway and feeling pain.

Then around 1 a.m. Saturday, a 14-year-old girl was hit in the arm by a falling bullet as she stood outside watching fireworks.