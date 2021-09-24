France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term

GENEVA (AP) — Germany and France said on Friday that they and other European Union countries have nominated Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of Ethiopia for a second term as director-general of the World Health Organization. This marks the first time that a candidate for the top job at the U.N. health agency has not been nominated by the home country.

Tedros, who goes by his first name, has been in the global spotlight over the organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic over the last 19 months -– an epochal crisis that eclipsed all else throughout his term that began in 2017. The election for the next WHO director-general, which carries a five-year term, takes place at the agency’s next annual assembly meeting in May.