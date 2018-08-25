Franco's family to take charge of remains of Spain dictator

Flower are placed on the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less Flower are placed on the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

A couple take a photo at the Valley of the Fallen monument at El Escorial, in El Escorial, Spain, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less A couple take a photo at the Valley of the Fallen monument at El Escorial, in El Escorial, Spain, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

People stand around the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less People stand around the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

A man salutes as he stands next to the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less A man salutes as he stands next to the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

The Valley of the Fallen monument is seen at El Escorial Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less The Valley of the Fallen monument is seen at El Escorial Madrid, Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP

People stand around the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's center-left government has approved legal amendments that it says will ensure the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco can soon be dug up and removed from a controversial mausoleum. less People stand around the tomb of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco inside the basilica at the the Valley of the Fallen monument near El Escorial, outside Madrid on Friday, Aug. 24, 2018. Spain's ... more Photo: Andrea Comas, AP









Photo: Andrea Comas, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Franco's family to take charge of remains of Spain dictator 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

MADRID (AP) — Relatives of the late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco say the family will take charge of his remains after Spain's current government has them exhumed.

Franco's grandson Francis Franco told Spanish newspaper La Razon in a report published Saturday: "Of course we will take charge of the remains of my grandfather."

The grandson says the family doesn't plan to fight the legal changes Spain's center-left government approved Friday to have Franco's body dug up and removed from a mausoleum the general had built to honor the nation's civil war dead.

Franco led a rightist uprising that ignited the bloody 1936-1939 civil war. He died in 1975 after four decades of authoritarian rule.

His grandson says the family will decide in the next 15 days where the remains will reside next.