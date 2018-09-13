Fraudster flagged by People’s bank teller

FAIRFIELD — An email alerted a People’s United Bank teller Tuesday to a man trying to take money out of someone else’s account.

Police said Dennis Bonner, 61, of New York City, went to the People’s branch at 1055 Post Road and presented a withdrawal slip for $1,400 from an account he did not own, with a forged signature. The teller recognized Bonner from an earlier email that included his photograph.

Bonner also had a fraudulent passport, credit card and three counterfeit $50 bills, police said.

He was charged with three counts of first-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree forgery, two counts of second-degree identity theft, and one count each of criminal attempt at fourth-degree larceny and criminal attempt at criminal impersonation.

Bonner was held in lieu of $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in state Superior Court in Bridgeport on Sept. 25.

