OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A freeway shooting in Oakland killed a toddler who may have been hit by a stray bullet while sleeping in his car seat, authorities and friends of his family said.

The nearly 2-year-old boy was riding in a Lexus sedan on Interstate 880 Saturday afternoon when the car was struck by gunfire, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement. The boy was rushed to the hospital, where he died.