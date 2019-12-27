Freight train derails in Wyoming, no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A train carrying mixed freight derailed in a rural area of southern Wyoming, officials said.

Nobody was injured or killed in the derailment early Thursday west of Medicine Bow in Carbon County, the Casper Star-Tribune reported. Union Pacific Railroad officials were investigating the cause.

None of the 21 cars that jumped the tracks was carrying hazardous material, said railroad spokesman Tim McMahan. Video provided to the newspaper by a nearby property owner showed the spilled contents from the toppled cars included potatoes, onions and lumber.