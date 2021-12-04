French ambassador tours immersion school in Louisiana LEIGH GUIDRY, The Daily Advertiser Dec. 4, 2021 Updated: Dec. 4, 2021 12:02 a.m.
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Nestled in an oak-lined Lafayette neighborhood sits Myrtle Place Elementary, where more than 350 children from pre-K through fifth grade are learning in French.
The school is one of only a few in the state to be considered a full French immersion school, meaning all rather than a percentage of daily instruction takes place in the target language. It does so with administrators and teachers from 11 different countries and from Louisiana.
Written By
LEIGH GUIDRY, The Daily Advertiser