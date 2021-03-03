French families sue over extensive nursing home virus deaths ANGELA CHARLTON, Associated Press March 3, 2021 Updated: March 3, 2021 5:02 a.m.
PARIS (AP) — A Paris court is holding a hearing Wednesday in a class-action effort to hold French health authorities and companies accountable after thousands with the virus died in nursing homes, and families were locked out and left in the dark about what was happening to their isolated loved ones.
The hearing is a first step in likely a years-long legal marathon. Families hope it shines a light on what went wrong last year as the virus devastated France’s oldest generation and deprived their children and grandchildren of a chance to help or even say goodbye.
