French minister says Macron's reelection would boost growth IAN PHILLIPS and SYLVIE CORBET Dec. 17, 2021
NEW YORK (AP) — French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire says President Emmanuel Macron’s potential reelection next year is “very important” to further boost growth — in a clear endorsement of a candidacy that's not yet been formally announced.
Macron is widely expected to seek a second term in the presidential election scheduled for April, but hasn’t officially revealed his intentions.
Written By
IAN PHILLIPS and SYLVIE CORBET