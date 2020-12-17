French police detain modeling agent in Epstein probe

PARIS (AP) — A modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein has been taken into custody in France, suspected of an array of crimes, including the rape of minors and trafficking minors for sexual exploitation, Paris prosecutors said Thursday.

The prosecutors' office said Jean-Luc Brunel was detained for questioning on Wednesday. Police picked him up at Paris' Charles de Gaulle airport, the prosecutors' office said, without specifying whether he was arriving or departing.