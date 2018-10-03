From the Chamber / We are very proud to share all that Fairfield has to offer as a community

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce has been busy partnering with the town to produce marketing programs to enhance Fairfield’s brand, and all the wonderful things it has to offer for residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

In May of 2018, the Chamber and the Town produced its first Business Directory and Visitors Guide. The guide includes a Welcome section, highlighting information on Leisure/Arts, Culture & Recreation, Education, Healthcare, and also acts as a Town Resource Guide. These free guides can be found in the Fairfield University Bookstore, plus Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and Fairfield Economic Development offices.

In addition, the Fairfield Chamber, in partnership with the town, produced a new town video, to supplement their 2018 Business Directory and Visitors Guide.

Filmed just this summer, the 2-minute video shows Fairfield as a wonderful community to live, work and play... and gives a broad perspective of all that Fairfield has to offer.

There are many reasons that the Town of Fairfield is consistently named as one of the best places to live, including: education, senior services, places of worship, healthcare, plus a wide-range of housing options. And although Fairfield is one of the more populous communities in the State, it has maintained its small town feel, making it charming.

Recently celebrating its 375th anniversary a few years ago, Fairfield is both historic and hip. Arts, Culture and Recreation abound throughout the town, providing a wide-variety of entertainment for everyone to enjoy, including the popular Quick Center for the Arts and FTC (Fairfield Theatre Company).

The Fairfield Museum and History Center, the CT Audubon Society and the Fairfield University Museum of Art, provide intriguing and interesting exhibitions, along with other gallery displays.

Fairfield is proud of its education. Home to two renowned universities, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University, Fairfield’s own public education continues to receive high state rankings, year after year. Fairfield’s business community remains robust, and retail includes unique shops and stores, providing one-of-a-kind shopping experience.

Just 50 miles to NYC, and with five miles of Long Island Sound Coastline and beaches, Fairfield also offers abundant town parks, boating, golf and hiking trails. In addition, Fairfield has become a foodie destination, with new restaurants opening at a fast pace. The dining scene offers a wide-range of cuisines, from casual to white tablecloth, with either inside or al fresco dining, serving delicious meals to satisfy everyone’s palate.

The 2-minute video highlights Fairfield as a wonderful community to live, work and play. It can be viewed on the Chamber’s website (www.FairfieldCTChamber.com) and on the Town’s “ExperienceFairfieldCT.org” website... plus separately on YouTube: https://youtu.be/TPr-JL3JQac.

We are very proud to share all that Fairfield has to offer as a community, and invite people and business alike, to establish their address here in Fairfield!

Beverly A. Balaz is president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.