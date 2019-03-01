From the chamber / Community events help feature local businesses

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and the town often reinforce a very important theme for our business community: “Buy Local, Support Local Businesses.”

This theme is promoted in a variety of different ways — street banners, Small Business Saturday, Shop & Strolls, visitors guides, etc. — all designed to feature, promote and support our local business community. Recognizing that our local businesses are the backbone of Fairfield, the chamber and the town continuously reinforce this message with a variety of different promotions and popular community events, throughout the year.

Community events are an important component for every town, bringing goodwill, fun times and things-to-do for residents, families, kids, young adults and seniors alike. Community events become a magnet, drawing local residents, along with nearby townspeople, to attend an event for which they feel is perfect, based on their personal interests. And, over time, some community events can develop in size, becoming an actual “tourist” destination, where people can actually look forward to, and anticipate, an annual event each year.

For example, summer fairs, harvest fests, sidewalk sales, expos and restaurant weeks, to name a few, are all wonderful drivers to help economic development, by showcasing a whole community to wide-eyed visitors, thirsty to discover what’s new. From cute little main streets, quaint stores, unique restaurants and historic greens, all creating a full experience that says: I must come back next year!

These community events, and although fun and exciting, also become the ideal opportunity to feature and showcase the business community as well. And that is exactly what will be happening on March 16 in Fairfield. The chamber, partnering with the town of Fairfield, are hosting the 2019 Fairfield Health and Fitness Expo at Fairfield University’s beautiful new RecPlex center.

Free and open to the public, this expo will feature more than 60 vendors and businesses, providing products and services in the health, medical and fitness sectors, for people of all ages. In addition to the variety of exhibitors, the expo will also include informational lectures, free screenings, fitness demo classes, a kids Shamrock Fun Run, Touch-A-Trucks, and some of Fairfield’s town departments sharing very important information about what they do to provide a safe and healthy town, for residents and visitors alike.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see many health and fitness businesses in one place, where it is easy to meet owners and convenient to discuss their products and services. This community event will showcase our town departments and local businesses, putting them “front and center” for everyone to see, all in one location.

The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce and the town of Fairfield anticipate that this community event will grow, providing more businesses with greater opportunity to serve the public and expand their brand.

Both the chamber and town are proud to host an event that promotes a healthy lifestyle experience for young and old, and invites everyone to attend, to have fun, watch some fitness demos, listen to informative guest speakers, eat something healthy, and get answers from our business owners to identify what is needed to stay fit and healthy.

Beverly A. Balaz is president of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce.