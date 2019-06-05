Front-runner Biden is campaigning for president on his terms

Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden walks with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, left, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in downtown Boston. Former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden walks with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, left, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, in downtown Boston. Photo: Steven Senne, AP Photo: Steven Senne, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Front-runner Biden is campaigning for president on his terms 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

Nearly six weeks after entering the race, Joe Biden is defying the norms of the Democratic Party's 2020 presidential primary.

The former vice president isn't going to the same places as his Democratic rivals; he's not promoting the same liberal policies; and he's not participating in the same unscripted moments. With a sizable lead in early polls, the strategy appears to be working — at least, for now.

Biden's moves suggest a candidate looking beyond the Democratic primary to the general election, laser-focused on issues that could shore him up with swing voters in key battleground states even if it spurs consternation from some Democrats now.

Biden risks contending with the same air of inevitability that Hillary Clinton confronted in 2016, magnifying every misstep and turning some voters against her.