Frozen food maker invests $27.3M, adding jobs in Mississippi

OAKLAND, Miss. (AP) — A frozen food manufacturer plans to invest $27.3 million in a project to increase capacity at its facility in north Mississippi.

Ajinomoto Foods North America also is adding 15 jobs to its plant in Oakland, in Yalobusha County, bringing the total to 450 employees at the plant, officials said.

“This latest expansion starts the new decade on a positive note for economic development as we continue working with our existing businesses, such as Ajinomoto Foods, to help them succeed in Mississippi and provide good jobs for our workforce,” Gov. Tate Reeves said.

Ajinomoto Foods manufactures and markets Asian and ethnic specialty frozen foods for consumers, commercial restaurants and foodservice operations, The Northwest Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Its consumer brands include Tai Pei, Ling Ling, Ajinomoto and Jose Ole. Its frozen food foodservice brands include Posada, Bernadi, Fred’s, Whitey’s, The Original Chili Bowl and Golden Tiger.

The company located in Oakland in 2007, creating 250 jobs. It expanded in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2018. Ajinomoto Foods’ latest expansion accommodates additional production lines. The Mississippi Development Authority is providing a $150,000 grant for the transportation and installation of the new production lines.

Ajinomoto Foods plans to fill the 15 new jobs by December.